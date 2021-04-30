CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

CIT traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,393. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

