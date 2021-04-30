Citigroup Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
