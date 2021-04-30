Citigroup Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.