Citigroup Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.