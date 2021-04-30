Citigroup Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

