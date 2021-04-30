Citigroup Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $56.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

VIAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

