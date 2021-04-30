Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of OSK traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,980. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

