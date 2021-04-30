Citigroup Increases Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target to $0.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 10,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,661. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

