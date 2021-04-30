Citigroup Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.06.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,188. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

