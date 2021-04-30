Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

