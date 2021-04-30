City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $475.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

