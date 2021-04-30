CL King Lowers W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Neutral

CL King cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,181. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 326.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

