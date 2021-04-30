Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 3.0% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSE UL opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

