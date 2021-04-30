Clean Yield Group Has $397,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

