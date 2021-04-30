Clean Yield Group Sells 1,005 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

