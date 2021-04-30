Clean Yield Group Sells 1,523 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $258.30 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

