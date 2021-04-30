Clean Yield Group Sells 1,932 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 309,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

