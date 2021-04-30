Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $191.71 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

