Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.