Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

