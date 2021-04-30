Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $30.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.