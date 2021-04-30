Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

