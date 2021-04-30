Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.22. 124,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,866,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

