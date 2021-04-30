Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases A$17,760.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,760.00 ($12,685.71).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Capital alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,780.00 ($6,271.43).

On Wednesday, April 14th, John Abernethy acquired 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,375.00 ($28,125.00).

On Tuesday, March 30th, John Abernethy acquired 25,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,353.77 ($15,966.98).

On Monday, March 22nd, John Abernethy acquired 15,518 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,671.36 ($9,765.26).

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Abernethy bought 68,964 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.