CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 239.63 ($3.13), with a volume of 11348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The stock has a market cap of £977.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 83,137 shares of company stock worth $18,587,864.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

