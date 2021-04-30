CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.830-2.870 EPS.
CMS stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.