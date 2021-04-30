CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.37. 5,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

