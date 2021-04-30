CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $156,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. CNB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

