Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE KOF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 196,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

