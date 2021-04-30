Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 152.4% in April

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Coffee stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. Coffee has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

