Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $39,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

CTSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

