Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

