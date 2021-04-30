Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Coherent posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.54.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

