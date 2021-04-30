Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 135,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

