Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 78,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

