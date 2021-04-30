Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FIX stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $82.19. 239,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,038. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

