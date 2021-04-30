Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.21

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 6793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMWAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

