Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.