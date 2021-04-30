Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 267 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

