Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $34,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 671,308 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 26.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

