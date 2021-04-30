Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $88,000 in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $59,810,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.35 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

