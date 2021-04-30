Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 4,611 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.06 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

