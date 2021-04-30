Comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 1.62 $100.26 million $3.02 15.27 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -18.78% -60.06% -4.95% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 4 6 1 2.73 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $43.09, indicating a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

