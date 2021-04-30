Comparing Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbsat and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.87 million 3.13 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $6.66 billion 2.17 $701.12 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orbsat and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -31.24% -295.76% -69.58% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Orbsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform for managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud and security services; and workplace and related services to large corporate customers. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

