Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue cut Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.50.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,976. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

