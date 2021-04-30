Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

