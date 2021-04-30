Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

