Conning Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

