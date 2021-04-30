Conning Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

