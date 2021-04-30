Conning Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

