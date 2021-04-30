Conning Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 23.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

