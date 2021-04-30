Conning Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

EIX opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

